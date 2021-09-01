TNI Evening News Headlines – September 1, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 1, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian Army will participate in multination exercise 'ZAPAD2021' being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 3rd to 16th September
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 171 more COVID positive cases & 262 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 128 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.

➡️ 666 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 993901.

➡️ Smart Health Cards under BSKY has been implemented across Odisha from today.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to remain shut for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: 4-member Crime branch team reaches at the deceased residence at Khaira block in Balasore, records statement of family members.

➡️ Odisha Government chalks out integrated development plan for sustainable tourism at Harishankar, Nrusinghanath temples in Gandhamardan range.

➡️ Odisha-born IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra appointed CBDT Chairman.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet nod for amendment of the panchayat & municipal laws to limit total reservation within 50%.

India News

➡️ Kerala reports 32,803 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Karnataka makes Covid Test must for students, employees coming from Kerala.

➡️ Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Farah Khan tests positive for #Covid19 despite being fully vaccinated.

➡️ Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized, currently in ICU.

➡️ Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at airport.

World News

➡️ Taliban Supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada concludes talks on govt formation

➡️ Taliban Leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who met Indian Envoy in Doha trained with Indian Army.

➡️ India’s month-long presidency of the powerful United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ended on Tuesday (August 31).

➡️ Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report.

