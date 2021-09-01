TNI Evening News Headlines – September 1, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 1, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 171 more COVID positive cases & 262 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 128 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.
➡️ 666 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 993901.
➡️ Smart Health Cards under BSKY has been implemented across Odisha from today.
➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to remain shut for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays.
➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: 4-member Crime branch team reaches at the deceased residence at Khaira block in Balasore, records statement of family members.
➡️ Odisha Government chalks out integrated development plan for sustainable tourism at Harishankar, Nrusinghanath temples in Gandhamardan range.
➡️ Odisha-born IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra appointed CBDT Chairman.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet nod for amendment of the panchayat & municipal laws to limit total reservation within 50%.
India News
➡️ Kerala reports 32,803 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Karnataka makes Covid Test must for students, employees coming from Kerala.
➡️ Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Indian Army will participate in multination exercise ‘ZAPAD2021’ being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 3rd to 16th September.
➡️ Farah Khan tests positive for #Covid19 despite being fully vaccinated.
➡️ Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized, currently in ICU.
➡️ Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at airport.
World News
➡️ Taliban Supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada concludes talks on govt formation
➡️ Taliban Leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who met Indian Envoy in Doha trained with Indian Army.
➡️ India’s month-long presidency of the powerful United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ended on Tuesday (August 31).
➡️ Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report.
