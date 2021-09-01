TNI Evening News Headlines – September 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 171 more COVID positive cases & 262 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 128 local contact cases and 43 quarantine cases.

➡️ 666 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 993901.

➡️ Smart Health Cards under BSKY has been implemented across Odisha from today.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to remain shut for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: 4-member Crime branch team reaches at the deceased residence at Khaira block in Balasore, records statement of family members.

➡️ Odisha Government chalks out integrated development plan for sustainable tourism at Harishankar, Nrusinghanath temples in Gandhamardan range.

➡️ Odisha-born IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra appointed CBDT Chairman.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet nod for amendment of the panchayat & municipal laws to limit total reservation within 50%.

India News

➡️ Kerala reports 32,803 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Karnataka makes Covid Test must for students, employees coming from Kerala.

➡️ Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Army will participate in multination exercise ‘ZAPAD2021’ being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 3rd to 16th September.

➡️ Farah Khan tests positive for #Covid19 despite being fully vaccinated.

➡️ Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalized, currently in ICU.

➡️ Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at airport.

World News

➡️ Taliban Supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada concludes talks on govt formation

➡️ Taliban Leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who met Indian Envoy in Doha trained with Indian Army.

➡️ India’s month-long presidency of the powerful United Nations Security Council (UNSC) ended on Tuesday (August 31).

➡️ Pakistan counter-terrorism forces gun down 11 IS terrorists: Report.