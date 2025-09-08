TNI Evening News Headlines – September 08, 2025

📌BJD to abstain from voting in Vice Presidential Polls, as per the decision of Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik. BJD has 7 MPs in Rajya Sabha.
📌Vice-President Polls: Odisha CM attends high-level meeting of State BJP MPs in Delhi.
📌Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passes away.
📌DJ face-off; 2 DJ shops sealed, licences of 2 operators cancelled in Berhampur.
📌Two arrested with 127 kg ganja, 5 country-made guns seized by Baliguda police.
📌Two terrorists killed in the ongoing operation against terrorists in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam, J&K.
📌PM Modi to visit calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on Tuesday.
📌Supreme Court directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th prescribed document for Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.
📌WhatsApp down leaves thousands of users across India struggling to send messages or upload status updates.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday addressed the BRICS Summit; Economic practices must be fair and transparent in the global order says EAM S Jaishankar.
📌Government of India and Government of Israel sign Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA), in New Delhi.
📌US tightened visa rules: US has barred Indians from applying for student, visitor, or work visas in third countries to bypass long wait times at home.
📌China criticises US over Central America visa restrictions.
📌5 dead, 42 injured as youths clash with police over social media ban in Nepal.
📌The Hong Kong Open Super 500 begins on Tuesday.
