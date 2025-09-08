BJD Leader Shreemayee Mishra triggers Political Debate

By Suman Rodrigues: BJD leader Shreemayee Mishra has triggered a political debate in Odisha with a sharp remark on social media referring to ‘Dhritarashtra’, the blind king from the Mahabharata. Her post, seen as criticism of an “unfit king,” has drawn speculation about its target, with many observers linking it to former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In her post, Mishra recalled how Dhritarashtra remained silent during Draupadi’s humiliation, noting that blind affection for his sons prevented him from stopping injustice. She wrote that history never forgives such rulers. In a separate video post, she said people laugh when those accused of humiliating women speak of empowerment, when unjust individuals portray themselves as just, or when indecisive leaders talk of nation-building.

Reacting to her comments, Biju Mahila Janata Dal president Snehangini Chhuria said Mishra remains a dedicated leader of the party, and her remarks on social media should be seen as personal views, not linked to BJD’s official position.