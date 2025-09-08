BJD to abstain from Voting in Vice Presidential Polls

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday decided to abstain from voting in the Vice-Presidential polls from both the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

Talking to the media, BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that after discussions between Naveen Patnaik and senior leadership of BJD, it has been decided that the party will abstain from tomorrow’s vice-presidential election. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJD has seven Rajya Sabha MPs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the Vice-Presidential candidate, INDIA bloc has nominated former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as their candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for 9 September.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik embarked on a four-day tour to New Delhi on Sunday.