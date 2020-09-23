TNI Evening News Headlines – September 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 4,052 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 716 from Khordha, 378 from Cuttack, 182 from Sundargarh and 181 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 157265.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 301 new COVID-19 cases including 83 Quarantine and 218 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 19544 in the Capital City.

👉392 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) hikes power tariff by 20 paise per unit.

👉 Orissa High Court rejects plea of the 22-year-old rape victim’s mother to terminate pregnancy of her daughter.

👉 OHC directs Odisha Govt to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to mentally challenged rape victim. HC also directed the State Govt to pay Rs 3 lakh, if the victim delivers a baby boy and Rs 5 lakh if she delivers a baby girl.

👉 Odisha Govt effects major reshuffle in IPS level; 9 senior IPS Officers transferred.

👉 Ganjam to observe ‘COVID Week’ awareness campaign from Sept 24.

India News

👉 Death toll in Bhiwandi Building Collapse rises to 40.

👉 Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi (Karnataka) dies of Covid-19. He was 65.

👉 Militants open fire on vehicle carrying security personnel in J-K’s Pulwama no casualties.

👉 India crosses 6.6 cr-mark in coronavirus testing

👉 PM Modi chairs a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers & Health Ministers of 7 high burden COVID-19 States/UTs.

👉 NCB Summons Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh in Bollywood Drug List probe.

👉 Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels.

👉 Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions curtailed due to COVID-19 concerns; adjourned sine die.

👉 Bharat Biotech signs deal with Washington University School of Medicine to advance COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine Tech.

👉 31 farmers’ associations to support Punjab bandh against agriculture Bills on 25th September.

World News

👉 No guarantee any Covid-19 vaccine in development will work, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom.