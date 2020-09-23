100-Word Edit: Late Move, but Big Relief for Families of Covid Patients

It took 6 months for the Odisha Government to wake up to a genuine problem that almost damaged their credibility and dented the image of good governance. But, as we say it’s better late than never.
The decision asking all Covid-19 Hospitals to set up 24×7 dedicated helpdesks to convey health status of the patients to their kin on a daily basis comes as a big relief for the anxious family members.
Also, the installation of CCTV at all Covid Hospitals & online communication between attendants and patients will improve transparency and leave no scope for any doubts or confusion.
