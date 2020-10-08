TNI Evening News Headlines – October 8, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Reopening of Schools: Odisha Govt orders cleaning of school premises and restore infrastructure of the educational institutions.

👉 Bhubaneswar Petrol pump fire mishap: IOCL announces Rs 8 Lakh Ex-gratia for family of deceased, compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the critically injured and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

👉 Odisha records 3312 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 658 from Khordha, 262 from Cuttack, 153 from Baleswar and 151 from Nuapada. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 216984.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 309 new COVID-19 cases including 83 Quarantine and 226 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 24537 in the Capital City.

👉 317 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Murder of sweet stall owner: Accused Rajkumar Behera surrenders before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court.

👉 School Principal arrested by Vigilance for taking Rs 15,000 bribe from an employee in Ganjam.

👉 Mayurbhanj District and Sessions court awards life term to man for killing tribal woman.

India News

👉 India’s total Recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh mark; recovery rate stands at 84.7%.

👉 In a first Kerala Govt decides to form welfare board for farmers.

👉 PM Modi delivers keynote address at Invest India Conference in Canada.

👉 Forbes India Rich List 2020: Mukesh Ambani remains India’s richest man for 13th consecutive year.

👉 Mumbai Police Commissioner names Republic TV in mega TRP fraud. Republic TV owners to be summoned.

👉 India world’s largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: Report.

👉 The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has postponed the NEET SS 2020-21 counselling dates till further notice.

👉 Airlines may soon be permitted to operate 75% of pre-COVID domestic flights: Hardeep Singh Puri.

👉 Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha walks 4 kilometre to meet families of Shopian fake encounter victims.

👉 Govt to map out cold chain storage facilities for COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

World News

👉 American poet Louise Glück awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in literature.

👉 Second U.S. presidential debate on October 15 to be virtual.