TNI Morning News Headlines – October 8, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3144 Covid-19 cases including 1825 quarantine and 1319 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 244142 including 213672 recoveries & 29443 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 562 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (243) and Sambalpur (136).

👉 Odisha conducts 49,909 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 974.

👉 State Govt asks SJTA, Puri & other major temples of Odisha to prepare plan of action for re-opening of temples following covid regulations.

👉 Odisha Congress MLA, Mohammed Moquim admitted to hospital. He was tested Covid-19 positive.

👉 Area around Raj Bhavan declared safe day after petrol pump fire mishap.

India News

👉 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations underway at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.

👉 A 5-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by her own uncle at Hazratpur village.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 68-lakh mark with a spike of 78,524 new cases & 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,05,526 deaths.

👉 11,94,321 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,34,65,975 samples tested in the country up to 7th October: ICMR.

👉 India’s COVID-19 recoveries rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 0922 hours in Ladakh.

👉 US Ambassador to India Ken Juster congratulates Indian Air Force on their 88th anniversary.