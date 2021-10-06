TNI Evening News Headlines – October 6, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 118 more COVID positive cases & 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 102 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.
➡️ 557 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1016165.
➡️ DRDO espionage: Pakistan link found in probe by Odisha Crime Branch.
➡️ Cuttack Police nab 3 Drug Peddlers, seize 268 gram Brown Sugar worth Rs 1.28 Lakh.
➡️ Couple, daughter electrocuted to death after house gets charged in Banito village in Jagatsinghpur District.
➡️ Bakery unit in Saanta Sahi in Cuttack sealed by CMC following reports of rotten eggs being used in its products.
➡️ Water Pipeline Burst Causes Instant Flooding At Raja Bagicha in Cuttack.
India News
➡️ Union Cabinet approves 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks with an outlay of Rs 4,445 Cr.
➡️ Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
➡️ NCB denies Nawab Malik’s allegations, says all procedures followed during raids.
➡️ Amarnath Yatra Welfare Society organized a candlelight protest in Srinagar against the killing of three civilians by terrorists yesterday
➡️ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Lakhimpur Kheri from a guest house where the latter was kept in detention
➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra illuminated on eve of Navratri.
➡️National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes over probe into seizure of 2,988 kg narcotic at Mundra port in Gujarat.
World News
➡️ Afghanistan is placed in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan and New Zealand.
➡️ A Russian actor and a film director arrived at the International Space Station on a mission to shoot the first movie in space.
➡️ With India’s Soft Loan, Nepal gets new strategic transmission line.
➡️ Telegram gains 70 Million new users in one day after Facebook outage.
➡️ WHO recommends broad use of first malaria vaccine for children.
➡️ Multiple people were injured as shots were fired in Texas high school.
Comments are closed.