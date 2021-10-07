Veteran Journalist Vivekananda Dash dies due to Covid-19

Insight Bureau: Veteran Journalist and leading Activist Vivekananda Dash passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar due to Covid-19. He was 70.

He was under treatment for more than a month. He is survived by a daughter and two sons. His wife haf passed away a few years ago.

Vivekananda Dash, a respectable figure in Odisha Media, was the Founder-Editor of ‘Janatantra’ Odia Fortnightly Newspaper.

He had also worked with ‘Sambad’, ‘Prajatantra’, ‘Eastern Times’ and ‘Organiser’. Vivekananda Dash always fought for the human rights of Dalits, Tribals and oppressed section of the society.

Human Rights Activist Biswapriya Kanungo & Senior Journalists Bhakta Tripathy, Laxminarayan Kanungo, Annirudha Mishra, Dillip Sabat & Sagar Satapathy have expressed their grief and condolences at his demise.

So far, as many as 58 journos in Odisha have lost their life due to Covid-19 – 14 in 2020 and 44 in 2021.

