Odisha-Mo Parivar organizes cleanliness drive in Bhubaneswar

Insight Bureau: Under the aegis of Odisha-Mo Parivar, Passion Club organized a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 36, Unit-4 in Bhubaneswar.

The program included cleaning of the Cricket ground at MLA Colony as well as the road sides of the ward. 25 local youths enthusiastically participated in this drive voluntarily.

Former Corporators Pranab Swain, Umanath Mishra, NiharSahoo, NarenKumar Sahoo and Passion Club President Tapan Kumar Pallai were present during the drive.