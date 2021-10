Zilla Parishad Presidents: 4 Districts reserved for OBC

Insight Bureau: The fresh notification issued for the Zilla Parishad Presidents, has reserved four districts – Angul, Keonjhar, Khordha and Gajapati for OBCs (Other Backward Castes).

Out of 30 districts, 12 are kept unreserved while SCs (Scheduled Castes) and OBCs share 4 each. Remaining 10 districts are reserved for the STs (Scheduled Tribes).

Out of these, 15 districts – Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Khordha, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Bargarh, Boudh, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Sonepur have been reserved for women.

➡️ Unreserved Seats: Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Boudh, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Jharusguda, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Deogarh, Puri, Balangir.

➡️ STs: Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Balasore, Nayagarh, Sonepur.

➡️ SCs: Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

➡️ OBCs: Angul, Keonjhar, Khordha, Gajapati.