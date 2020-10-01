TNI Evening News Headlines – October 1, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 4380 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 770 from Khordha, 558 from Cuttack and 233 each from Jagatsinghpur & Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 190080.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 340 new COVID-19 cases including 84 Quarantine and 256 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 22235 in the Capital City.

👉 337 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Sero Survey shows 65% people may have been COVID-19 Positive in Gajapati Dist, informs Bhubaneswar RMRC Director Sanghamitra Pati.

👉 Anganwadis to remain closed in #Odisha till October 31.

OJEE 2020 schedule announced; Exams to be held in 3 shifts from October 12 till October 19.

India News

👉 A 14-yr-old Dalit girl was murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district with her head smashed with a brick: UP Police.

👉 DRDO successfully test fires an indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile from MBT Arjun in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

👉 Forensic report shows that Hathras woman was not raped: UP Police.

👉 The first of the two VVIP aircraft Air India One for President, Vice President and Prime Minister, equipped with missile defence systems, lands in Delhi.

👉 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announces state mourning on October 4 as mark of respect to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

👉 Islamabad High Court fixes hearing on appointment of defence council for Kulbhushan Jadhav on October 6.

👉 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi detained under Section 188 by UP police on his way to Hathras along the Yamuna Expressway; being taken back to Delhi.

👉 Samajwadi Party workers stage a protest in Hathras demanding justice for the rape victim.

👉 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-led government withdraws order to implement new farm laws.

👉 Atal Tunnel: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate longest highway tunnel on October 3.