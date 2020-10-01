Unlock 5.0: Cinema Halls, Multiplexes to remain closed in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has announced Unlock 5.0 Guidelines, extending the lockdown in Containment Zones till October 31, 2020.

The State Government has imposed certain restrictions on various activities during the Unlock 5.0. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, and similar places will remain shut during the Unlock 5.0 till October end.

What’s Not Permitted during Unlock 5.0:

👉 Schools, Colleges, Universities, other Educational Training/Coaching institutions, Anganwadis etc. to remain closed till the end of October 2020.

👉 Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Complexes, Theatres, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls and Similar places to remain closed till October 31, 2020.

👉 International Air Travel of Passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

👉 Religious Places/Places of Worship for Public to remain closed.

👉 Social, Political, Sports, Entertainment, Academic, Cultural, Religious Functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

👉 Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

What’s Permitted:

👉 Open Air Theatres and similar places to compliance of safety protocols will be allowed to open.

👉 Swimming pools owned and controlled by Government/recognized by the Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha for training of sports persons with effect from 15th October.

👉 Restaurants in the State will be allowed to open following the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Union Health Ministry and State Health Department. Details will be shared later.

👉 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the Containment Zones with effect from 21st September.

👉 Conduct of Examinations, Evaluation and other administration activities.

👉 Online/Distance learning shall continue as permitted.

👉 Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITIs and other registered Training Centres.

👉 There shall be no restriction on Inter-State and Intra-State movement of persons, private vehicles and goods vehicles.