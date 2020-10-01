TNI Morning News Headlines – October 1, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha second after Uttar Pradesh in molestation cases: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3615 Covid-19 cases including 2118 quarantine and 1497 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 222734 including 185700 recoveries, 36122 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 671 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (371) and Puri (197).

👉 Odisha conducts 49,645 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 41,459 Antigen, 8,075 RT-PCR & 111 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Khordha & 2 each Nayagarh and Cuttack. Toll mounts to 859.

👉 Brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh seized from Kendrapara dist.

👉 Heavy rainfall warning issued for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today.

India News

👉 Army jawan Lance Naik Karnail Singh killed, another injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in J&K’s Poonch.

👉 After Hathras, another woman raped, killed by 2 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Khargone last night.

👉 A debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 63-lakh mark with a spike of 86,821 new cases & 1,181 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 cured/discharged/migrated & 98,678 deaths.

👉 A total of 7,56,19,781 samples tested up to 30th September, for #COVID19. Of these, 14,23,052 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Wishes pour in as President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75.

👉 Bharatiya Kisan Union and Jamhuri Kisan Sabha stage ‘Rail Roko’ agitation at Phillaur Junction in Jalandhar, Punjab.

👉 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 33.8 Million mark.