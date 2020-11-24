TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 6 including 2 minors killed after being run over by a tipper truck in Sarankul town of Nayagarh dist.

👉 Couple attempts self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly in a bid to seek justice for their 5-year-old daughter ‘Pari’ who was kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh.

👉 Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen in 2nd or 3rd week of December.

👉 Odisha CM attends the virtual meeting of CMs with PM Modi on the status & preparedness of COVID-19 response.

👉 Cuttack IIFL gold robbery case cracked; Twin City Police Commissioner says company employee mastermind behind entire operation.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 34 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 8 quarantine, 26 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30532 in the Capital City.

👉 53 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 648 Covid-19 recoveries today including 76 from Khordha, 51 from Anugul, 48 from Kalahandi and 40 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 307374.

👉 Odisha Government prohibits public congregation at river ghats and other water bodies on Kartik Purnima and Bada Osha festival.

👉 Assistant Professor of Mathematics at College of Engineering and Technology (CET) in Ghatikia arrested by the Odisha Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets.

India News

👉 Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall tomorrow in Tamil Nadu.

👉 Nearly 1,200 NDRF rescue troopers deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar.

👉 PM Modi interacts with the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories to review the coronavirus situation in the country; asks States to share COVID-19 strategy, focus on bringing positivity rate down.

👉 Government blocks 43 more Chinese Apps in India over Defence, Security concerns.

👉 77.04% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs: Ministry of Health.

👉 Supreme Court adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami’s plea against privilege notice.

👉 Kerala govt to withdraw controversial amendment to Police Act.

👉 Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears proposed law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

👉 Mortal remains of Tarun Gogoi reaches Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

👉 Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and Children’s Park in Guindy would remain closed on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

World News

👉 Russia says Sputnik V vaccine over 95% effective against Covid-19.

👉 Multiple locally transmitted COVID-19 cases detected in three Chinese cities.