TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2020

Odisha CM attends the virtual meeting of CMs with PM Modi
Odisha News

👉 6 including 2 minors killed after being run over by a tipper truck in Sarankul town of Nayagarh dist.

👉 Couple attempts self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly in a bid to seek justice for their 5-year-old daughter ‘Pari’ who was kidnapped and murdered in Nayagarh.

👉 Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen in 2nd or 3rd week of December.

👉 Odisha CM attends the virtual meeting of CMs with PM Modi on the status & preparedness of COVID-19 response.

👉 Cuttack IIFL gold robbery case cracked; Twin City Police Commissioner says company employee mastermind behind entire operation.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 34 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 8 quarantine, 26 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30532 in the Capital City.

👉 53 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 648 Covid-19 recoveries today including 76 from Khordha, 51 from Anugul, 48 from Kalahandi and 40 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 307374.

👉 Odisha Government prohibits public congregation at river ghats and other water bodies on Kartik Purnima and Bada Osha festival.

👉 Assistant Professor of Mathematics at College of Engineering and Technology (CET) in Ghatikia arrested by the Odisha Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets.

Odisha CM attends the virtual meeting of CMs with PM Modi on the status & preparedness of COVID-19 response

India News

👉 Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall tomorrow in Tamil Nadu.

👉 Nearly 1,200 NDRF rescue troopers deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar.

👉 PM Modi interacts with the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories to review the coronavirus situation in the country; asks States to share COVID-19 strategy, focus on bringing positivity rate down.

👉 Government blocks 43 more Chinese Apps in India over Defence, Security concerns.

👉 77.04% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs: Ministry of Health.

👉 Supreme Court adjourns for two weeks Arnab Goswami’s plea against privilege notice.

👉 Kerala govt to withdraw controversial amendment to Police Act.

👉 Uttar Pradesh Cabinet clears proposed law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

👉 Mortal remains of Tarun Gogoi reaches Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

👉 Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur and Children’s Park in Guindy would remain closed on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

World News

👉 Russia says Sputnik V vaccine over 95% effective against Covid-19.

👉 Multiple locally transmitted COVID-19 cases detected in three Chinese cities.

