TNI Evening News Headlines – November 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 113 more COVID positive cases & 204 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 84 local contact cases and 29 quarantine cases.

➡️ 438 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1029585.

➡️ Odia IFS officer Dinesh Patnaik appointed as Ambassador of India to Spain.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi for releasing of Rs 1088.72 Cr liabilities pending under the MGNREGS; requests to enhance the labour budget of Odisha under MGNREGS to 25 Crore person days for the year 2021-22.

➡️ Odisha CM inaugurates the new building of Regional Transport Office (RTO)-1, Bhubaneswar equipped with Smart Queue Management and single window systems.

➡️ Sale & use of firecrackers shall be limited to only green firecrackers in Odisha.

➡️ Police resorted to lathi-charge on protesting BJP workers during SP office gherao over Mamita Murder Case in Keonjhar.

India News

➡️ Results of medical entrance exam NEET-UG announced: National Testing agency.

➡️ There is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in school syllabus to make next generation aware of issues: PM at COP26 Summit.

➡️ PM Modi meets, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other world leaders on the sidelines of COP26 World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

➡️ Blanket ban on bursting of firecrackers in Delhi.

➡️ Centre to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8.

➡️ Tata Motors Q2 consolidated net loss widens to Rs 4,415.54 crore; revenue from operations up 15 pc at Rs 61,378.82 crore.

➡️ Airtel unveils new 5G initiative for Enterprises.

World News

➡️ Google celebrates 50 years of email as gmail reaches 3 Bn users.

➡️ WhatsApp in its compliance report released today says it banned over 2.2 million Indian accounts and received 560 grievance reports in September.

➡️ After Australia, 5 more countries recognise India’s Covaxin.