Green Crackers allowed in Odisha on Diwali

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted permission for sale and use of only green crackers that are approved by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Firecrackers can be burst during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm. However, the sale of firecrackers which produce high-decibel sounds will not be allowed.

Earlier, the All Odisha Fireworks Dealers’ Association had moved the court requesting to allow sale and use of green crackers during Diwali in the state.

Hearing the petition, the HC had asked the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to pass an order for allowing the sale of green crackers that do not make noise.