TNI Evening News Headlines – November 08, 2024

➡️Odisha borders to be sealed for paddy procurement to prevent entry of paddy from outside states: Odisha Food Supplies Minister.
➡️A cyclonic circulation has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form during next 48 hours: IMD.
➡️A youth from Jammu & Kashmir was picked up by Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar while he was on his way to kidnap an Odia girl from Jagatsinghpur.
➡️Link failures reported from Post Offices across Odisha.
➡️Maha Snana rituals of Maa Tara Tarini performed in Ganjam after theft.
➡️Two Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
➡️PM Modi met veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at his residence, extended birthday greetings to him, who turned 97 today.
➡️Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly continues for the third day.
➡️No power in the world can restore Article 370 in J&K: PM Narendra Modi.
➡️BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest against the resolution of restoring Article 370 in J&K.
➡️Srinagar, J&K: Police have detained 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in connection with the grenade attack in Srinagar on November 3.
➡️Supreme Court overrules 1967 verdict on Aligarh Muslim University minority status.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu attends the Vigilance Awareness Week function in New Delhi.
➡️Govt to release GDP figures at 4 pm instead of 5.30 pm for wider reach.
Comments are closed.