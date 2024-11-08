TNI Morning News Headlines – November 08, 2024

➡️Six persons arrested for gang-raping college girl by blackmailing her with obscene videos.
➡️11 people get life term in 11-year-old murder case in Ganjam district.
➡️Thousands of devotees offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun on the last day of the holy chhath puja.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police carry out anti-terror operation in Panipura of Sopore, in Baramulla district.
➡️Two unarmed Village Defence Group guards were kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Delhi Pollution: AQI remains in very poor category.
➡️After a threat call received by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has once again received threat message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump names campaign manager Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff.
➡️US President Joe Biden assures peaceful transfer of power in January.
➡️All members of Bangladesh human rights commission resign.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory.
Comments are closed.