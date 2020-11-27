TNI Evening News Headlines – November 27, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into Pari Murder Case.

👉 IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak arrested by Odisha Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 38 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 11 quarantine, 27 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30648 in the Capital City.

👉 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 908 Covid-19 recoveries today including 83 from Khordha, 65 from Anugul and 63 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 309747.

👉 Former Orissa High Court judge Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel appointed as Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission.

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank, seeking Central University status for Utkal University in Odisha.

👉 400 gm gold recovered from body cavity of a passenger at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

👉 All Medical Colleges in Odisha to reopen from December 1.

👉 Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi Announces Dharmapada Awards for five years from 2016 to 2020.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Punjab CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to martyred soldier Sukhbir Singh, along with a govt job who was martyred in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army along LoC in Sunderbani sector of J&K

👉 Wreath laying ceremony of Sepoy Rattan Singh and Sepoy Deshmukh Yash who lost their lives in a terrorist attack yesterday, held today.

👉 Army soldiers carried a woman, who gave birth to a baby today morning, to her home from a govt hospital in Lolab area of Kupwara district.

👉 Fresh low-pressure area likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours. It is very likely to move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on Dec 2: Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority.

👉 Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi held bilateral talks on defence and security.

👉 Farmers from Punjab on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, settle down at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

👉 👉 PM Narendra Modi to visit Vaccine facilities in Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune tomorrow to review the status of the Covid-19 vaccine.

👉 Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP, day after resigning from the primary membership of TMC.

👉 BJP chooses Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar.

👉 The Supreme Court adjourns to December 2 hearing on plea seeking extension of loan moratorium.

👉 Suvendu Adhikari resigns as the West Bengal Transport Minister; Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts his resignation from the post.

👉 Delhi Government rejects the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to convert stadiums into temporary prisons for protesting farmers.

👉 All India Traders Body demands 7-Day Ban on Amazon for not displaying mandatory information, including the country of origin, of products sold on its platform.

👉 Australia defeat India by 66 Runs, take 1-0 lead in ODI Series.