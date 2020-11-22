TNI Evening News Headlines – November 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 43 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 12 quarantine, 31 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30461 in the Capital City.

👉 57 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 905 Covid-19 recoveries today including 92 from Sundargarh, 60 from Keonjhar and 59 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 305813.

👉 IPS officer Kanwar Vishal Singh takes charge as Puri SP.

👉 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets felicitated & awarded at headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

👉 Odisha has 8, 96,838 registered unemployed youths: Technical Education and Skill Development Department Minister.

👉 100 Grams of Brown Sugar seized in Balasore.

👉 Met Department issues dense fog warning for 6 districts of Odisha till November 23.

👉 Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal likely; IMD predicts heavy rainfall activity in some parts of Odisha for couple of days from November 25.

👉 Two minor sisters aged 6 & 3-years-old meet watery grave in Malkangiri.

👉 Puri unit of BJP to call for Puri bandh soon over Custodial Death.

India News

👉 PM Narendra Modi attends 15th G20 Summit in virtual mode.

👉 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will not celebrate his birthday tomorrow. His father had passed away recently.

👉 150 metre long tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration detected near International Border in Samba sector by BSF & J&K police.

👉 Bihar: 8 newly-elected members of State Legislative Council take the oath in presence of CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna.

👉 Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14-day judicial custody till 4th December.

👉 We aim to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030: PM Modi at G20 Summit.

👉 Cyclonic storm likely to cross over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on November 25: MeT Department.

👉 National Green Tribunal (NGT) directs all states, Union Territories to designate nodal agency for protection of water bodies.

👉 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) becomes first Central Bank with a Million Twitter followers.