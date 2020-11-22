50 Super Women donate Blood in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: At an all-women Blood Donation camp organised by Odisha-Mo Parivar in association with Jai Odisha under the Jiban Bindu programme in Bhubaneswar, 50 Super Women donated their blood, setting an example.

The blood donation camp – probably first of its kind was organised to reduce the blood shortage at various hospitals during Corona Pandemic. All precautionary steps were taken in view of the Covid-19 guidelines.

All 50 Women Volunteers – known as Super Women, showed great enthusiasm to donate blood with a motto of saving lives.

Arup Patnaik, Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Jai Odisha President Rudra Samantaray, several former Corporators and volunteers of Jai Odisha and Jiban Bindu were present at the occasion.

The ‘Blood Bank’ of Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar was felicitated for doing a great job by providing blood to people in distress.

“Today’s blood donation camp was held with a focus on women, who always play a key role in nation building and guide the society. We are happy to see 50 Super Women taking the lead today. We appeal all women to come forward and join this noble cause. Women are no less than men and can save lives if there is a need,” said Rudra Samantaray.