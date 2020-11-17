TNI Evening News Headlines – November 17, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha CM interacts with the people of Swabhiman Anchala of Malkangiri district; announces free smartphones for all households of the area which will be helpful for online education.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 48 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 11 quarantine, 37 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30227 in the Capital City.

👉 64 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 3 youths drown to death in Budhabalang river in Balasore district.

👉 SLSWCA approves 4 industrial projects to the tune of Rs. 464.72 crore in the Metal and Food processing sectors.

👉 Rs 154 crore budget for Puri Srimandir approved.

👉 The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Balasore and Tirtol MLAs will be held tomorrow.

👉 BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurates party offices in 6 districts – Angul, Dhenkanal, Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bargarh & Sundargarh in Odisha.

👉 BJP Odisha leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar’s controversial statement on Puri draws flak.

👉 Odisha Mining Corporation contributed Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Aahaar scheme.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 PM Modi addresses 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’.

👉 10 States – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country: Health Ministry.

👉 India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

👉 ICU bed capacity in Delhi hospitals will be increased to over 6,000 in next 3-4 days from existing 3,523 beds.

👉House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi: VK Paul, NITI Aayog.

👉 Some within Pakistan Army had links Al-Qaeda: Barack Obama.

👉 Delhi Government declares 20th November as a public holiday on account of ‘Chhath Puja’.

👉 Telangana State Election Commission: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election to be held on December 1; counting of votes will be on December 4.

👉 PUBG addict teen kill friend for not giving mobile in Rajasthan.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind appoints 28 Additional Judges as Judges of Allahabad HighCourt.

👉 RBI announces draft scheme to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS.