TNI Evening News Headlines – November 17, 2020

Evening News Headlines

By Sagarika Satapathy
166

Odisha News

👉 Odisha CM interacts with the people of Swabhiman Anchala of Malkangiri district; announces free smartphones for all households of the area which will be helpful for online education.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 48 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 11 quarantine, 37 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30227 in the Capital City.

👉 64 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 3 youths drown to death in Budhabalang river in Balasore district.

👉 SLSWCA approves 4 industrial projects to the tune of Rs. 464.72 crore in the Metal and Food processing sectors.

👉 Rs 154 crore budget for Puri Srimandir approved.

👉 The swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Balasore and Tirtol MLAs will be held tomorrow.

👉 BJP National President JP Nadda inaugurates party offices in 6 districts – Angul, Dhenkanal, Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bargarh & Sundargarh in Odisha.

👉 BJP Odisha leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar’s controversial statement on Puri draws flak.

👉 Odisha Mining Corporation contributed Rs 20 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Aahaar scheme.

Odisha approves 4 industrial projects to the tune of Rs. 464.72 crore in the Metal and Food processing sectors

Related Posts

Arup Patnaik slams Lekhashree over her Puri Remark

Odisha CM announces free Mobile Phones to all Households of…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 PM Modi addresses 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’.

👉 10 States – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra account for 76.7% of total active cases in the country: Health Ministry.

👉 India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.

👉 ICU bed capacity in Delhi hospitals will be increased to over 6,000 in next 3-4 days from existing 3,523 beds.

👉House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi: VK Paul, NITI Aayog.

👉 Some within Pakistan Army had links Al-Qaeda: Barack Obama.

👉 Delhi Government declares 20th November as a public holiday on account of ‘Chhath Puja’.

👉 Telangana State Election Commission: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election to be held on December 1; counting of votes will be on December 4.

👉 PUBG addict teen kill friend for not giving mobile in Rajasthan.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind appoints 28 Additional Judges as Judges of Allahabad HighCourt.

👉 RBI announces draft scheme to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS.

Sagarika Satapathy 703 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.