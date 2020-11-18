Pakistan Army kills Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Kidnapper

TNI Bureau: In a shocking development, Pakistan Army killed Jaish al-Adl terrorist Mullah Omar, who had abducted Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav and handed him over to Pakistan Army.

Mullah Omar, a most wanted man in Iran, was killed, along with his son, in Turbat, Balochistan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The development came days after Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met Pakistani military leadership in an official visit to Islamabad.

It’s not immediately known why Pakistan Army eliminated Omar. It seems they wanted to hide the truth so that their lies are not exposed in ICJ.