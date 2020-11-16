TNI Evening News Headlines – November 16, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Y Vijay appointed as new Collector of Malkangiri district; Manish Aggarwal transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Planning and Convergence Department.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 52 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 22 quarantine, 30 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30179 in the Capital City.

👉 74 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1297 Covid-19 recoveries today including 142 from Khordha, 133 from Mayurbhanj, 111 from Cuttack and 100 from Balesore. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 299159.

👉 Odisha Govt prohibits Chhat Puja including mass bathing at river banks to remain prohibited across Odisha on November 20-21 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

👉 1 dead, 2 missing while taking bath at Tribeni Ghat in Balasore Dist.

👉 Sambalpur District Administration shut Covid hospital in Sambalpur after decline in new positive cases.

👉 After Bhadrak, one more shivling has been found at Chandrapada village under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district.

👉 Remains of Temple found during excavation at Lower Suktel river ghat in Bolangir Dist.

👉 Odisha Society of Americas to hold 1st ever World Web Festival in December.

👉 Odisha Govt asks Dist Collectors of 8 Districts to prevent entry of paddy from Chhattisgarh into Odisha for unauthorised purposes.

India News

👉 Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for 4th straight term; BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

👉 New Council of Ministers headed by Nitish has 14 members, including two deputies.

👉 Bharat Biotech starts Phase III trials for COVAXIN today.

👉 Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) facilitates multiple options for submission of digital life certificate.

👉 Supreme Court issues notice to Income Tax Dept in 2018 Tax evasion case against Karti Chidambaram & his wife.

👉 Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakhs to hockey Olympian MP Singh, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and is currently on dialysis.

👉 Moderna Inc’s experimental coronavirus vaccine found to be 94.5% effective.

👉 Vizag Zoological Park to reopen from November 17.

👉 Kerala High Court dismisses plea for CBI probe into Air India Express crash which killed 19 passengers in August.