KIMS opens ‘Post-COVID Mother & Child Clinic’

TNI Bureau: Continuing its fight against Coronavirus, KIMS Hospital has started a ‘Post-COVID Mother & Child Clinic’ to facilitate health check up to pregnant mothers who were hospitalized, delivered the new-born babies and recovered from the disease.

This clinic will have a senior obstetrician, pediatrician and support staff.

During the last eight months, the COVID-19 pandemic, KIMS Dedicated Covid Hospital has treated over 6000 cases.

About 150 Covid positive pregnant mothers were hospitalized and delivered the new-born by normal delivery as well as cesarean section. About 25% of those discharged are likely to have prolonged weakness, fatigue, breathlessness, cough, fever or other symptoms. They don’t know where to report for checkup.

To facilitate their health check up, KIMS hospital has started a “Post-Covid Mother & Child Clinic”. This clinic will have a senior obstetrician and pediatrician who will look after the mother and child together and render advice. All types of tests are available in the campus and if advised the mother & child can be seen by a Cardiologist, Pathologist and Neurologist or Physicians. This OPD will function on all working days.