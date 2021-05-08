Movement with ID Cards: Commissionerate Police cracks the Whip

TNI Bureau: In a bid to prevent the misuse of ID cards during the lockdown and shutdown, the Commissionerate Police has decided to tighten the noose and revised the guidelines for the companies and establishments that are allowed to operate during the restricted period.

The Heads of Private Industries/Organisations/Financial Establishments have been requested to issue authorisation to their employees to move from their places of residence/stay to their offices which they need to produce at the time of checking.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The establishments have been asked to furnish the detailed list of employees permitted to concerned DCP offices for reference. The list can be shared via emails – [email protected] or [email protected] .

It can be noted that the Odisha Government has allowed IT and IT Enabled Service with a maximum of 50% staff, operation of plantation at 50% workers, Industries and Industrial Establishments, its corporate offices up to 30% of staff strength, offices of private/civil society sector officers at maximum 33% staff strength.