Prohibition of Movement in Odisha from 7 PM to 7 AM

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Acting as per the orders issued by both the Ministry of Home Affairs and Odisha Government, Twin City Police Commissioner tweeted stating that individual movement for non-essential activities aren’t allowed between 7pm and 7am in all zones across India except for essential purposes like medical emergency.

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

All emergency workers & goods moments are exempt from this.

Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi requested all to stay home during this time.

TNI Bureau
