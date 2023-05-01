TNI Evening News Headlines – May 01, 2023

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission announces new date for cancelled preliminary accountant examination; exam will be held on July 30, 2023.
➡️Senior Journalist Basudev Mahapatra passes away.
➡️Jharsuguda Bypoll: Congress leader Ashok Kumar Mishra, who resigned from the post of the district President, withdraws resignation.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora visits Kotia.
➡️Melanistic tiger found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve yesterday.
➡️17th batch of Indian evacuees departs from Port Sudan onboard IAF C-130J flight under Operation Kaveri. Nearly 3000 persons have now left Sudan.
➡️Jamia Millia Islamia takes ‘strict action’ against 15 students for last year’s scuffle that had resulted in a student sustaining bullet injuries, 3 expelled.
➡️Union Minister G Kishan Reddy complains of chest tightness; his condition now stable, remains under observation at AIIMS.
➡️Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in kidnapping, murder case.
➡️GST revenue collection for April 2023 highest ever at Rs 1.87 lakh crore: Ministry of Finance
➡️WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March on the basis of action taken on user complaints.
➡️Twitter to Launch Pay-Per-Article Feature for Media Publishers.
