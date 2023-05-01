TNI Evening News Headlines – May 01, 2023

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission announces new date for cancelled preliminary accountant examination; exam will be held on July 30, 2023.

➡️ Senior Journalist Basudev Mahapatra passes away.

➡️ Jharsuguda Bypoll: Congress leader Ashok Kumar Mishra, who resigned from the post of the district President, withdraws resignation.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora visits Kotia.

➡️ Melanistic tiger found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve yesterday.

➡️ 17th batch of Indian evacuees departs from Port Sudan onboard IAF C-130J flight under Operation Kaveri. Nearly 3000 persons have now left Sudan.

➡️ Jamia Millia Islamia takes ‘strict action’ against 15 students for last year’s scuffle that had resulted in a student sustaining bullet injuries , 3 expelled.

➡️ Union Minister G Kishan Reddy complains of chest tightness; his condition now stable, remains under observation at AIIMS.

➡️ Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in kidnapping, murder case.

➡️ GST revenue collection for April 2023 highest ever at Rs 1.87 lakh crore: Ministry of Finance

➡️ WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March on the basis of action taken on user complaints.