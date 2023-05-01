Indian Gambling Ring busted in Thailand, Rs 50 Crore Seized

TNI Bureau: Acting on a tip off, police busted an Indian gambling ring at the conference room of a 4-star hotel in Thailand last night and seized Rs 50 Crore, reported the thairath.co.th.

According to the media report, a combined police task force led by Major General Kampon Leelaprapaporn, the Chonburi Provincial Police Chief, executed a raid on the hotel situated in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province at 00:20 and busted the gambling ring

As many as 84 Indian gamblers including 16 women, 6 Thai citizens, and 4 Burmese workers were apprehended from the spot following the raid.

Apart from arresting the gamblers, cops also seized 4 baccarat tables, 3 poker tables, 8 CCTV cameras, 15,612 chips valued at 209,215,000 rupees (roughly 87,363,790 baht), 92 mobile phones, 16 sets of playing cards, 2 notebooks, 1 money-counting machine, and several hookahs. Besides, over 40 credit ledgers were seized, revealing a circulation of more than Rs 50 Crore.

According to police Sitranan Kaewlor, is the mastermind behind the gambling operation. During integration, she confessed to have rented the hotel for 120,000 baht (Rs 2,86,711.31) per day and orchestrated the event.

She further informed the cops that her Indian spouse used to transport Indian gamblers to Thailand by charging an operating fee of 50,000 baht (Rs 1,19,382.10) per individual.