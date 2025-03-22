TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2025

➡️Cuttack Barabati Stadium likely to host India-South Africa T20I match in December.
➡️Manu Prasad, key witness in Naba Das’s cook Lalit Sahu’s death case, injured in Jharsuguda road mishap.
➡️Odisha reports 3 child marriages daily, Nabarangpur district tops list, according to government data.
➡️Suspended Odisha PEO arrested by Vigilance for embezzling Rs 3.26 crore Government fund in online cricket betting.
➡️Vigilance unearths massive assets linked to Bhimasen Maharana, a JE from the RD Division, Jajpur.
➡️Heavy rain lashes Odisha districts; IMD issues orange alert for several districts.
➡️Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to former Union Minister Dr Devendra Pradhan Dr Devendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Two persons, including a Class-X student, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha today.
➡️Renowned Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected for the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024.
➡️CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials.
➡️Earth Hour being observed in India to conserve energy.
➡️Government withdraws 20% duty on onion export, decision to come into effect from April 1.
➡️India’s GDP doubles in decade, poised to overtake Japan, Germany by 2027: BJP leader Amit Malviya.
➡️Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the proceedings with Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli in the opening ceremony of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
➡️India to host West Indies in Mohali and Kolkata in home Test series later this year: BCCI.
