TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the proceedings with Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli in the opening ceremony of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
➡️Cuttack Barabati Stadium likely to host India-South Africa T20I match in December.
 
➡️Manu Prasad, key witness in Naba Das’s cook Lalit Sahu’s death case, injured in Jharsuguda road mishap.
 
➡️Odisha reports 3 child marriages daily, Nabarangpur district tops list, according to government data.
 
➡️Suspended Odisha PEO arrested by Vigilance for embezzling Rs 3.26 crore Government fund in online cricket betting.
 
➡️Vigilance unearths massive assets linked to Bhimasen Maharana, a JE from the RD Division, Jajpur.
 
➡️Heavy rain lashes Odisha districts; IMD issues orange alert for several districts.
 
➡️Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to former Union Minister Dr Devendra Pradhan Dr Devendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar.

➡️Two persons, including a Class-X student, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha today.
 
➡️Renowned Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected for the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024.
 
➡️CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Officials.
 
➡️Earth Hour being observed in India to conserve energy.
 
➡️Government withdraws 20% duty on onion export, decision to come into effect from April 1.
 
➡️India’s GDP doubles in decade, poised to overtake Japan, Germany by 2027: BJP leader Amit Malviya.
 
➡️India to host West Indies in Mohali and Kolkata in home Test series later this year: BCCI.
