Fight against Delimitation Disparity: Naveen Backs Stalin

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has joined Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin in opposing population-based delimitation, calling it unjust for states that successfully controlled their population growth rates.

Patnaik emphasized that states like Odisha, Kerala, and Telangana should not be penalized for aligning with national priorities. He urged an all-party discussion to ensure fair representation.

The BJP dismissed these concerns as premature, but the debate underscores a deepening north-south divide in seat allocation. Delimitation must balance representation with fairness, considering economic contributions and governance efficiency, not just population.

Without a nuanced approach, states that excelled in development could lose political voice. As the Centre moves forward, it must engage all stakeholders to prevent further regional disparity.