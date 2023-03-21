Naveen slams Opposition; terms Odisha a Peaceful State

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, in a scathing response has defended the law-and-order situation of the state in response to the allegations made by the opposition in the assembly. The Chief Minister stated that the state is attracting a large amount of investment, recording high industrial and agricultural production, and has a good transport and logistical movement due to the conducive law and order situation.

“The state has also been successful in handling specific issues like communal harmony, left-wing extremism, and labor-related issues. The Chief Minister has also emphasized that growth and revenue generation are directly proportional to the law-and-order situation of the state”, he added.

The Chief Minister assured that justice would be done in all sensational cases alleged by the opposition and culprits will be convicted. The government is committed to further improving the functioning of police stations and augmenting the capacity of the state police. The Chief Minister also mentioned the transformative initiatives launched by the government, such as 5-T and Mo Sarkar, which aim to provide better delivery of public services and employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

HCM @Naveen_Odisha speaks; gives a befitting reply to the Opposition. The opposition has made allegations that the law-and-order situation in the State is precarious. When opposition talks about lawlessness, they should keep following facts in mind: ➡️Getting investment is a… https://t.co/rYv8PbcoM8 pic.twitter.com/XkvSj8Gu9b — Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) March 21, 2023