Naveen slams Opposition; terms Odisha a Peaceful State

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, in a scathing response has defended the law-and-order situation of the state in response to the allegations made by the opposition in the assembly. The Chief Minister stated that the state is attracting a large amount of investment, recording high industrial and agricultural production, and has a good transport and logistical movement due to the conducive law and order situation.
“The state has also been successful in handling specific issues like communal harmony, left-wing extremism, and labor-related issues. The Chief Minister has also emphasized that growth and revenue generation are directly proportional to the law-and-order situation of the state”, he added.
The Chief Minister assured that justice would be done in all sensational cases alleged by the opposition and culprits will be convicted. The government is committed to further improving the functioning of police stations and augmenting the capacity of the state police. The Chief Minister also mentioned the transformative initiatives launched by the government, such as 5-T and Mo Sarkar, which aim to provide better delivery of public services and employment opportunities for the youth of the state.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has defended his government against accusations of lawlessness, stating that Odisha is a peaceful state that attracts investors due to its law-and-order situation. He expressed pride in the people of Odisha and warned that accusations of lawlessness are insulting to them.
He also addressed the murder case of Naba Kishore Das, saying that the investigation is ongoing, and that justice will be done. Patnaik cited the recent recognition of the Aska Police Station in Ganjam district as the best police station in India as evidence of the government’s commitment to improving police services in the state.
He also discussed the government’s efforts to provide employment opportunities and promote the development of the Odia language. Finally, he emphasized his government’s commitment to serving the people of Odisha and promoting overall development in the state.
