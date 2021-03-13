Odisha Krushi Mahotsav 2021 begins from March 15

TNI Bureau: The State level Agriculture Exhibition- ‘Krushi Odisha 2021’ will be held from March 15 to 19, 2021 at Biju Patnaik Playground in Bhubaneswar.



The exhibition will be jointly organized by the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department of Odisha and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).



Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and Animal Resources and Higher Education, unveiled the official mascot “Mushroom”. The theme for this year’s Krushi Mahotsav is- “Integrated Farming: Towards Farmers’ Prosperity”.



The Minister said, mushroom is an excellent source of nutrition and it has several health benefits. Odisha ranks second in mushroom production in the country. It can generate high profit with low investments. Thus, mushroom has been selected as the mascot of Krishi Odisha Mahotsav 2021.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the five-day event on March 15 and Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal will grace the valedictory ceremony of Krushi Mahotsav on March 19. There will be 160 stalls at the exhibition, informed the minister in a press release.



The Objectives of Krushi Odisha 2021

1. To showcase best products and practices leading to farm profitability.

2. To develop an understanding on various factors and interactions in value chain management of agri-commodities.

3. To initiate platform for interface and linkage among market players, service providers, agripreneurs and industry.

4. To provide scope for institutional interaction and partnership.