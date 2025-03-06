TNI Evening News Headlines – March 06, 2025

➡️Nepali student death at KIIT University: Team from National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrives in Bhubaneswar for an on-spot inquiry.
➡️Odisha Government announces Rs 1500 and Rs 500 bonus for Anganwadi workers and helpers respectively for meeting 1 crore ‘Subhadra’ milestone.
➡️5th phase of the first instalment of Rs. 115 crore Subhadra Yojana money deposited in account of women beneficiaries.
➡️A total of 1.20 crore beneficiaries have been covered under the Subhadra scheme across 5 phases.
➡️Class 10 student on his way to Matric exam centre in Malkangiri dies in road mishap.
➡️Patnagarh parcel bomb case: Accused Punjilal Meher recorded his statement in court today.
➡️Vigilance raids properties of Pradeep Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of the State Transport Authority (STA) in Cuttack in DA charges.
➡️Strong discontent among innocent tribals in Public Hearing on Mining Activities in Balda in Koraput district.
➡️No-Trust motion moved against Jajpur Vyasanagar Muncipality chairperson Sangita Pingua; 21 move No-Trust motion out of 26 councillors.
➡️Flying Officer Tanushka Singh makes history as she becomes the first woman pilot permanently assigned to the IAF’s Jaguar squadron.
➡️Mumbai Shocker: 12-year-old girl was gang-raped by five men in Mumbai.
➡️26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana claims torture if extradited to India, appeals US court for stay.
➡️ED conducts searches at multiple locations linked to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
➡️Lok Sabha MP and BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with artiste Sivasri Skandaprasad in Bengaluru.
➡️Muslim cleric Maulana Shahbuddin criticised cricketer Mohammed Shami for not keeping Roza during Champions Trophy 2025.
➡️All India Imam Association president Sajid Rashidi said in Islam, a traveller is allowed not to observe Roza.
➡️Sensex jumps 609.86 points to settle at 74,340.09; Nifty climbs 207.40 points to close at 22,544.70.
➡️Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 87.12 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Pakistan ranked second in Global Terrorism Index 2025.
