TNI Bureau: Indian stock market is showing signs of recovery as a weakening US dollar and falling crude oil prices boosted the investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 gained 0.93% or 207.4 points to 22,544, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.83% or 610 points to 74,340.

Broader indices also posted gains, signaling a rebound from recent bear trends amid favorable macroeconomic conditions.