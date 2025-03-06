TNI Morning News Headlines – March 06, 2025

➡️Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair from March 30; Air India Express will operate daily services.
➡️Subhadra Yojana: Fifth phase of first instalment assistance to be released today.
➡️State-level Birth Anniversary of Biju Patnaik organised by the State Government at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️A man in Keonjhar district gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing 11-year-old minor.
➡️Commissionerate Police busts duplicate vehicle parts racket in Bhubaneswar.
➡️PM Modi performs pooja at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand.
➡️BJP wins two of three MLC seats in Telangana.
➡️Babbar Khalsa International terrorist with ISI links arrested in joint operation of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police.
➡️Sensex rises 87.42 points to 73,817.65 in early trade; Nifty up 35.05 points to 22,372.35.
➡️Rupee jumps 16 paise to 86.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Donald Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release remaining hostages held in Gaza.
➡️US President Trump says ISIS terrorist behind Kabul bombing that killed 13 US service members extradited to America.
➡️India to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy finale in Dubai.
