The Fact Finding Team of Congress holds press meet in Bhubaneswar after visiting various areas such as Gopalpur, Harichandanpur and Tikabali, which reported cases of crime against women.

πŸ“Œ The team slams Odisha Govt and demands immediate justice as well as safety of women.

πŸ“Œ The Fact Finding Team expresses concerns and pain over the situation and accused the BJP Government of being insensitive.

πŸ“Œ The team says β€œWomen are living in fear in Odisha”.