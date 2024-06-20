TNI Evening News Headlines – June 20, 2024

➡️Odisha Government decided to extend morning classes in school from Standard-I to XII by one more day, on June 21 from 6:30 AM till 10:30 AM. Normalcy to resume from June 22.
➡️Puri district administration and SJTA made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Debasnana Purnima ritual of Trinities on June 22 (Saturday).
➡️3 Maoists from Chhattisgarh, surrender before the Malkangiri Police.
➡️BJP’s Surama Padhy assumes charge as Odisha Assembly Speaker.
➡️India Vs England 2nd ODI match to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025 (Sunday).
➡️Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar.
➡️Tamil Nadu illicit liquor case death toll rises to 34.
➡️Delhi sees 17 heat-related deaths in 24 hours.
➡️On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day event in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️The iconic Lal Chowk in Kashmir transformed into a yoga hub as enthusiasts gathered to celebrate International Yoga Day.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US Congressional delegation, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.
➡️National Students’ Union of India protest outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence in Delhi over NEET and UGC-NET issues.
➡️Supreme Court issues notice on petition filed by National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of pleas relating to NEET-UG, 2024 from High Court to the apex court.
➡️NEET-UG row: Supreme Court says pleas filed by National Testing Agency and other petitioners will be heard on July 8.
➡️Patna High Court scraps 65% reservation for Backward Classes, EBCs, SCs & STs in jobs, education.
➡️Former Team India cricketer and Indian fast bowler David Johnson died after falling from the fourth floor of his apartment in Bengaluru. He was 52.
➡️India now 3rd-largest domestic airline market.
➡️Sensex climbs 141.34 points to hit a new closing peak of 77,478.93; Nifty up 51 points to settle at record 23,567.
➡️Rupee plunges 20 paise to settle at all-time low of 83.64 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Over 1,000 including 68 Indians died during Hajj in Mecca amid brutal heatwave: Report.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to provide immediate military assistance if one of them is attacked.
➡️Ukraine condemns Russia-North Korea agreement.
