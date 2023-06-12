TNI Evening News Headlines – June 12, 2023

➡️ Intense Heatwave in Odisha; Sambalpur recorded the highest maximum day temperature with 46.1 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar 44.3 degree Celsius.

➡️ Chhatra Congress launches massive protest against Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb over ‘power supply disruption.

➡️ The Department of Higher Education Odisha released the schedule for e-admission into all +3 courses.

➡️ Sexual harassment allegations against singer Sourin Bhatt, a woman in Cuttack has stated that she has been harassed by the singer.

➡️ Technical Consultant of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) section of Khariar was arrested after being caught red handed while taking bribe.

➡️ CoWIN App or database not breached, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar claims.

➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall in Gujarat. Orange warning issued for June 14, Red alert issued for June 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews preparedness.

➡️ 67 trains cancelled in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’: CPRO Western Railway.

➡️ The National Testing Agency will release the NEET UG Result 2023 on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in soon.

➡️ India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023: The Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is all set to host a high-profile match between India and Pakistan on October 15.

➡️ PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 70K recruits on June 13.

➡️ Korean actor Park Soo Ryun dies after falling from stairs.

➡️ Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi passes away at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.