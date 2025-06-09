TNI Evening News Headlines – June 09, 2025

➡️Odisha Government increased compensation amount for deaths due to human-wildlife conflict to Rs 10 lakh from 6 lakh.
➡️Dharamagarh sub-collector Dhiman Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding & accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman.
➡️Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall to lash Odisha districts till June 13: IMD.
➡️Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department conferred with United Nations Sasakawa Award 2025 for Disaster Risk Reduction.
➡️Puri prepares for annual Rath Yatra with crucial coordination meeting.
➡️Odisha BJP plans state-wide outreach as Mohan Majhi-Government marks 1 year in office.
➡️ASP Akash Rao Girepunje martyred, other personnel injured in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites exploded.
➡️Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Shillong police gets custody of Raj Singh Kushwaha, others for a week.
➡️Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed ten passengers travelling from Kasara to CSMT fell from the train of which at least five persons died.
➡️Maharashtra Government to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased died in train mishap.
➡️Kerala: A cargo ship catches fire off the coast of Beypore in Kozhikode.
➡️Reports about any bar on Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia are incorrect: Sources.
➡️2008 Mumbai attacks: Delhi court allows Tahawwur Rana to talk to kin over phone.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to close at 85.63 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex rises 256.22 points to settle at 82,445.21; Nifty climbs 100.15 points to 25,103.20.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a long-term strategy for the development of the Russian Navy by 2050.
➡️US-based Axiom Space is scheduled to launch its Mission-4 (Ax-4) from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
➡️Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to become first Indian aboard ISS on June 10 Mission.
