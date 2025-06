Reports: Raj Kushwaha, alleged boyfriend of Sonam Raghuvanshi, was Mastermind behind the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Raj Kushwaha was working at Sonam’s father’s factory. He has been arrested with 2 contract killers. One still at large.

Sonam, who was arrested earlier upon surrender, is being interrogated.