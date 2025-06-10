TNI Morning News Headlines – June 10, 2025

➡️Dharamgarh Sub-Collector Dhiman Chakma sent to Bhawanipatna District Jail in Rs 10 lakh bribery case.
➡️No public darshan at Puri Srimandir till 2 PM today due to Senapata Lagi ritual.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal: Rain, thunderstorm alert issued for Odisha till June 13. IMD issues orange warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul, Ganjam and Gajapati.
➡️Biswajit Das from Angul donates kidneys after being declared brain dead, saves two lives.
➡️Odisha Government signed a MoU with IGNOU to provide study materials in the Odia language.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet all-party global outreach delegations today.
➡️Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya Police gets three days transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi.
➡️Supreme Court ruled forced narco-analysis tests on accused individuals violate fundamental rights.
➡️Sukma IED Blast: Family members pay emotional farewell to martyr ASP Akash Rao Girpunje.
➡️18 rescued from blaze-hit container ship brought to Mangaluru by INS Surat, two critical after a container explosion off Kerala coast.
➡️Drugs worth over Rs 55 crore seized in Manipur’s Churachandpur.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Tibet at about 07:35 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 29th meeting of Financial Stability and Development Council at RBI office.
➡️MS Dhoni among seven cricketers inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame.
➡️Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket.
