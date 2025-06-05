TNI Evening News Headlines – June 05, 2025

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha to participate in first anniversary celebrations of the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government in the state.
➡️Odisha Government conducted groundbreaking ceremony for 12 mega industrial and infrastructure projects in Ganjam district.
➡️Odisha Government to plant 7.5 crore saplings this year, to fight against plastic pollution: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Odisha School and Mass Education Department to advise teachers and staff to remain alert amid rising COVID-19 cases.
➡️BJD MLA from Kendrapada, Ganeswar Behera writes to School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, seeking withdrawal of MLAs’ power to recommend transfer of Teachers.
➡️Former BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Misra ties knot with TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Germany.
➡️e-KYC verification for Ration Cards to end by June 2025, informed Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️Pran Pratishtha rituals of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya took place today.
➡️Most Wanted Naxal Leader Sudhakar eliminated in an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
➡️Calcutta High Court granted interim bail for Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments.
➡️Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. P K. Mishra, met Director-General of the WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the margins of GPDRR in Geneva.
➡️Chinnaswamy stampede: FIR registered against RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
➡️RCB announces Rs 10 lakh to each of 11 families of fans, who lost their lives in a Bengaluru stampede.
➡️EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in Delhi.
➡️Shashi Tharoor speaks on Pahalgam attack, global terror solidarity during US visit.
➡️Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk plants sapling at ISKCON Temple in Delhi.
