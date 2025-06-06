Trump vs Musk Battle Escalates

There is little doubt that US President Donald Trump has gone insane in his second term. He keeps taking odd and weird decisions, threatens leaders and business tycoons, seeks to embarrass others and what not.

Everyone knows that Elon Musk put a lot at stake to play a major role in Trump’s win. It looked like they would form a great team. But, within a few months, things turned ugly, leading to Musk’s exit from the government.

The fight between Trump and Musk reached a highest point of escalation with the US President threatening to cancel Musk’s government contracts and subsidies. The SpaceX Chief responded by announcing the decommissioning of Dragon spacecraft immediately, which will have a major impact on America’s space program as well as economy.

Worse, Elon Musk dropped a bombshell saying Trump’s name is in the Epstein files, a list of those individuals who sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls with help of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. This is really insane and will hurt Trump badly.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s father has gone spiritual and visiting the temples in India. PM Modi must be watching things carefully.