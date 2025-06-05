TMC MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra

TNI Bureau: According to The Telegraph report, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra (50) has married former BJD MP from Puri, Pinaki Misra (65) in Germany. The ceremony , which took place in May 3, was a private affair.

It’s noteworthy that they were in a relationship for several years. This is Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra’s second marriage.

Mahua Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she divorced.

Pinaki Mishra was married to Sangita Misra who is also an accomplished advocate, whom he divorced. The couple is blessed with a daughter and a son.

Neither of the leaders has officially posted about the marriage on their social media handles so far.