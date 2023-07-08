TNI Evening News Headlines – July 8, 2023

🔹 The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has sought 1st War of Independence status to the Paika Rebellion of 1817.

🔹 The BJD has rejected Union Education Ministry’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) report of schools that gave a big thumbs down to Odisha; calls it a biased one.

🔹 Odisha EOW detects ‘biggest’ QR code manipulation scam of Rs 14 crore. One person arrested.

🔹 BJP accused 5T Secretary VK Pandian of attending and addressing the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) programme and making political statements on elections.

🔹 4 Odia youths stranded in Central Africa’s Gabon return home following the intervention of BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has been put under house arrest: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

🔹 Odisha Congress prepares blueprint for 2024 elections, relies on rural votes.

🔹 I-T Department raid on DN Group continued for the fourth consecutive day; IT dept officials quiz DN Group chief Jagadish Naik.

🔹 West Bengal Panchayat Elections: 31 deaths reported so far before and during the polls. BJP demands President’s Rule. Congress asks EC to declare the polls null and void. 15 people died on the polling day today. 66% voter turnout recorded.

🔹 Fares of AC Chair Cars and Executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat Express, which have less than 50 per cent occupancy, will be reduced by up to 25%: Railway Board.

🔹 Bahanaga Train Tragedy: CBI interrogates 3 accused at Chandaka police station in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi launches development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore in Rajasthan.

🔹 PM Modi mocks Congress’ ‘infighting’ in Rajasthan at Bikaner Rally.

🔹 I’m not tired, I’m not retired, I’m fire: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All rebels will be disqualified, says Pawar.

🔹 Bengal Panchayat Polls: Central nodal officer blames SEC over force deployment. BSF blames CEC.

🔹 Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeks a report from West Bengal Government on violence during the Panchayat Polls.

🔹 BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s National Organization General Secretary B.L. Santosh are holding a meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi; Cabinet Reshuffle plan is being discussed.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi holds rally in Warangal in Telangana; calls BRS Government ‘the most corrupt’. The PM laid the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal.