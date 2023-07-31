TNI Evening News Headlines – July 31, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
SC agrees to extend tenure of ED Chief Sanjay Mishra till September 15
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the family members of those who were killed in Rayagada culvert collapse.
➡️Bhubaneswar receives 186 mm rainfall by 5:30 PM today: IMD.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar boundary wall collapses following heavy rainfall; 3 injured.
➡️5 killed in lighting strikes in several parts of Odisha following incessant rains.
➡️Odisha Tourism hosts strategic meetings with tourism industry stakeholders of Singapore.
➡️ED attaches Lalu Prasad Yadav family’s properties valued at Rs 6.2 Cr in land-for-job scam case.
➡️Supreme Court to take up to Manipur violence case at 2 pm tomorrow. SC seeks details of crimes against women from Centre, Manipur Government.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill amid protests by Opposition.
➡️Over 17,000 people died in floods and heavy rains between 2012-2021 in India: Govt in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Sensex jumps 367.47 points to settle at 66,527.67; Nifty climbs 107.75 points to 19,753.80.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 82.25 (provisional) against US dollar.
Brij Bhushan’s aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President post.
