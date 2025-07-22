TNI Evening News Headlines – July 22, 2025

📌Orissa High Court ruled no need for SIT in Balasore FM College girl student’s death case, satisfied with the Crime Branch’s probe.
📌Odisha Government announced major bureaucratic reshuffle. Collectors posted in Puri, Khordha, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada & more.
📌Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal goes to Delhi amid Cabinet reshuffle speculations.
📌A minor girl in Malkangiri was gangraped by three men and later abused by a truck driver, confirmed SP Vinodh Patil H.
📌Body of Odia MBBS student reaches home from Patna AIIMS; family alleges murder.
📌Odisha Government dismisses doctor from service as part of Odisha’s anti-corruption drive.
📌Minor hockey trainee gangraped in Jajpur: 3 coaches arrested.
📌American aerospace major Boeing delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army, part of a Rs 5,691 crore deal with the US.
📌New Vice President to be elected “as early as possible”, Dhankhar to be allotted bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi: Sources.
📌Air India says completed inspection of fuel switch locking system on Boeing fleet, no issues found.
📌Ahmedabad airport gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found.
📌Over 885 kg of adulterated dairy products seized in Dhanbad.
📌Paytm dominates India’s merchant payment business, reports Rs 123 Cr profit in Q1 FY26.
📌Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s hundred leads India to 318/5 against England in the third women’s ODI at Chester-le-Street.
